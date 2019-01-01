Leah Haywood (born Leah Jacqueline Cooney: 16 August 1976) is an Australian pop rock singer-songwriter and producer. Born in New Zealand, she grew up in Perth, Western Australia, and recorded a top 40 album, Leah, released in 2001 on Epic Records, which contained her Top 10 single, "We Think It's Love". Two more Top 40 hits followed with "Crazy" in 2000 and "Takin' Back What's Mine" in 2001. She also performed backing vocals for Celine Dion on "That's the Way It Is", the 1999 hit single from Dion's album All the Way… A Decade of Song. Haywood's song "Summer of Love" was the theme for Channel Ten Australia at the Start of 2002. She opened for Ricky Martin on the Australian leg of his International tour.

Haywood was nominated as Best Female Artist at the Australian Record Industry Association (ARIA) Music Awards of 2001. "We Think It's Love" was nominated for Most Performed Australian Work at the 2001 Australian Performing Rights Association (APRA) Awards. In 2002, Haywood and husband, Daniel Pringle, relocated to Los Angeles to run Dreamlab, their production and songwriting company.