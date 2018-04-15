Jason Farris Brown (born August 27, 1970) known professionally as Colt Ford, is an American country music rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and former professional golfer best known for his music fusing country and hip hop, which has been categorized as "country rap". He has released six albums via Average Joes Entertainment, which he co-founded. Ford has charted six times on the Hot Country Songs charts and co-wrote (with Brantley Gilbert) "Dirt Road Anthem", a song on his 2008 album Ride Through the Country, which Jason Aldean later covered on his My Kinda Party album.