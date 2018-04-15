Colt FordBorn 1970
Colt Ford
1970
Colt Ford Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Farris Brown (born August 27, 1970) known professionally as Colt Ford, is an American country music rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and former professional golfer best known for his music fusing country and hip hop, which has been categorized as "country rap". He has released six albums via Average Joes Entertainment, which he co-founded. Ford has charted six times on the Hot Country Songs charts and co-wrote (with Brantley Gilbert) "Dirt Road Anthem", a song on his 2008 album Ride Through the Country, which Jason Aldean later covered on his My Kinda Party album.
Colt Ford Tracks
Driving Around Song
Colt Ford
Driving Around Song
Driving Around Song
Country Thang
Colt Ford
Country Thang
Country Thang
All In
Colt Ford
All In
All In
No Trash In My Trailer
Colt Ford
No Trash In My Trailer
No Trash In My Trailer
WAY TOO EARLY (featuring Darius Rucker)
Colt Ford
WAY TOO EARLY (featuring Darius Rucker)
Chicken And Biscuits
Colt Ford
Chicken And Biscuits
Chicken And Biscuits
