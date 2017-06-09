Monika KruseBorn 23 July 1971
Monika Kruse
Monika Kruse (born 23 July 1971) is a German techno DJ/producer and record label owner, with a career in electronic music spanning more than 25 years. She played an influential role in the early Munich rave scene during the early 1990s and was among the first wave of German techno artists to tour internationally, before moving to Berlin at the end of the decade where she founded her Terminal M record label.
Kruse remains a prominent fixture on the international house and techno scene, with regular appearances at major European events like Awakenings and Time Warp, and is also known for her long-term commitment to social justice via her No Historical Backspin charity that she founded in 2000.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Get Me On
So Good
Colours
Highway No 4. (Skober Remix)
Boogie Man
Sensation
One Love (Rampa Remix)
Summer Drops (Nicola Moudaber Remix)
Retox
SUMMER DROPS
Wave Dancer (Monika Kruse & Thomas Schumacher Remix)
