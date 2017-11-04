David PountneyBorn 10 September 1947
David Willoughby Pountney CBE (born 10 September 1947) is a British theatre and opera director and librettist internationally known for his productions of rarely performed operas and new productions of classic works. He has directed over ten world premieres, including three by Sir Peter Maxwell Davies for whom he wrote the librettos of The Doctor of Myddfai, Mr Emmet Takes a Walk and Kommilitonen!
David Pountney Tracks
Khovanshchina - Act 4 & 5
Modest Mussorgsky
Khovanshchina - Act 4 & 5
Khovanshchina - Act 4 & 5
Conductor
Khovanshchina - Act 3
Modest Mussorgsky
Khovanshchina - Act 3
Khovanshchina - Act 3
Conductor
Khovanshchina - Act 1 & 2
Modest Mussorgsky
Khovanshchina - Act 1 & 2
Khovanshchina - Act 1 & 2
Conductor
Past BBC Events
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World: Directing Masterclass with David Pountney
Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama
2017-06-16T11:27:27
16
Jun
2017
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World: Directing Masterclass with David Pountney
Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama
