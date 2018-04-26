Paolo ZanzuHarpsichordist/pianist/conductor. Born 1984
Paolo Zanzu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/526fd007-e531-485f-8557-cf19edb75eec
Paolo Zanzu Tracks
Sort by
Suite in B flat major, HWV 434
George Frideric Handel
Suite in B flat major, HWV 434
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Suite in B flat major, HWV 434
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Proms Chamber Music 1: Les Arts Florissants
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epfv2m
Cadogan Hall
2014-07-21T11:48:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01x65wl.jpg
21
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Proms Chamber Music 1: Les Arts Florissants
Cadogan Hall
Back to artist