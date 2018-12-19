Dean WeenBorn 25 September 1970
Dean Ween
Dean Ween Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Melchiondo, Jr. (born September 25, 1970), better known by his stage name Dean Ween, is an American guitarist, and is one half of the alternative rock group Ween. Melchiondo is currently active in the groups Moistboyz, The Dean Ween Group and Ween.
Dean Ween Tracks
Dean Ween
