1972
Lawrence Brownlee Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Brownlee (born 1972) is an American operatic tenor particularly associated with the bel canto repertoire. Describing his voice, Speight Jenkins, general director of the Seattle Opera, said: "There are other singers that sing this repertory very well, but I don't think anyone else has quite as beautiful a sound and as rounded a tone," and praise his "incredible top notes", adding about his high F (F5) in "Credeasi, misera": "With him it's not a scream, it's a beautiful sound." Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato adds: "He is always in service of the music. His natural instrument is just incredibly beautiful. The word 'honey' comes to mind. He also has technical prowess and agility."
Stabat Mater: Cujus animam gementem; Quis es homo
Gioachino Rossini
Stabat Mater: Cujus animam gementem; Quis es homo
Stabat Mater: Cujus animam gementem; Quis es homo
There is a Balm in Gilead
Trad.
There is a Balm in Gilead
There is a Balm in Gilead
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Ben Moore
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Una furtiva lagrima (L'elisir d'amore)
Gaetano Donizetti
Una furtiva lagrima (L'elisir d'amore)
Una furtiva lagrima (L'elisir d'amore)
Semiramide - Ah dov'e, dov'e il cimento
Gioachino Rossini
Semiramide - Ah dov'e, dov'e il cimento
Semiramide - Ah dov'e, dov'e il cimento
La Gazza Ladra (Vieni fra questa braccia)
Gioachino Rossini
La Gazza Ladra (Vieni fra questa braccia)
La Gazza Ladra (Vieni fra questa braccia)
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater)
Gioachino Rossini
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater)
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater)
Grande Messe des Morts
Hector Berlioz
Grande Messe des Morts
Grande Messe des Morts
Cujus animam gementem (Stabat Mater)
Lawrence Brownlee, Gioachino Rossini, Antonio Pappano & Accademia di Santa Cecilia Orchestra
Cujus animam gementem (Stabat Mater)
Cujus animam gementem (Stabat Mater)
