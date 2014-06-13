Berislav KlobučarConductor. Born 28 August 1924. Died 13 June 2014
Berislav Klobučar
Berislav Klobučar Biography (Wikipedia)
Berislav Klobučar (28 August 1924 – 13 June 2014) was a Croatian opera conductor. He conducted the Vienna State Opera for more than four decades, and guest conductor at the Bayreuth Festival.
