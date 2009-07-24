Orsa Spelmän is a folk music sextet from Orsa in Sweden, which was founded in 1987. Benny Andersson, the former ABBA member, is a founding member of the group.

In 2006, the member Kalle Moraeus was awarded Povel Ramels Karamelodiktstipendium.

Orsa Spelmän have so far released two albums, Ödra and Orsa nästa, and appear on several records together with Benny Anderssons Orkester.