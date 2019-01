Lewis Capaldi's Autumn Carol

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058721f.jpg

2018-10-04T12:33:00.000Z

Matt, Mollie & the Radio 1 listeners were fed up Autumn getting overlooked, so they wrote an Autumn Carol about jumpers, fireworks and Pumpkin Spice for Lewis Capaldi to sing!

