William HorsleyBorn 18 November 1774. Died 12 June 1858
William Horsley Biography (Wikipedia)
William Horsley (18 November 1774 – 12 June 1858) was an English musician. His compositions are numerous, and include amongst other instrumental pieces three symphonies for full orchestra. More important are his glees, of which he published five books (1801–1807) besides contributing many detached glees and part songs to various collections. His glees include "By Celia's Arbour," "O, Nightingale," and "Now the storm begins to lower", and his hymn tunes Horsley usually set to There is a green hill far away.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Horsley Tracks
There is a green hill far away
There is a green hill far away
