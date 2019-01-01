Duck SauceFormed 2009
Duck Sauce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4cy.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5269d3d2-63c6-4b8f-8200-6908ffa365d5
Duck Sauce Biography
Duck Sauce is an American-Canadian DJ duo, formed in 2009 in New York City. The duo consists of American DJ Armand Van Helden and Canadian DJ A-Trak. They are best known for their 2010 single "Barbra Streisand".
Duck Sauce Tracks
Barbra Streisand
Duck Sauce
Barbra Streisand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw9ln.jpglink
Barbra Streisand
Last played on
Big Bad Wolf
Duck Sauce
Big Bad Wolf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv8zy.jpglink
Big Bad Wolf
Last played on
aNYway
Duck Sauce
aNYway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btkh2.jpglink
aNYway
Last played on
Duck Sauce
Duck Sauce
Duck Sauce
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4cy.jpglink
Duck Sauce
Last played on
