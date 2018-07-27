HoudiniCalypso artist Wilmoth Hendricks aka Edgar Leon Sinclair. Born 1927. Died 1973
1927
Frederick Wilmoth Hendricks (November 25, 1895 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – August 6, 1973 in New York, New York), best known as Wilmoth Houdini, was a prominent calypsonian.
