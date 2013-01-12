Nortec Collective is a musical ensemble formed by various individual one- or two-man production projects. The group came together in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Their genre mixes electronica with musical elements and instrumentation of tambora and norteño music, resulting in the nortec ("norteño" + "techno") style. The various projects began producing and performing nortec music around 1999. In 2001, they were signed to a recording contract with Palm Pictures, and released their first album, Tijuana Session Volume 1, under the name Nortec Collective. The line-up for that album included Bostich, Clorofila, Fussible, Hiperboreal, Panoptica, Plankton Man and Terrestre. The latter two would leave Nortec Collective in 2002.

Nortec Collective's second album, Tijuana Sessions, Vol. 3 (Nacional Records), received much critical praise and was nominated for two Latin Grammy awards in 2006.

In 2008, Nortec Collective ceased to function as a proper collective, with the various individual projects performing and recording separately. According to the Collective's Myspace page, "For the time being, Nortec Collective has decided to release music separately..." and "Until further notice, there will be not be any bookings for Nortec, Nortec Collective or Colectivo Nortec with the full four member line-up."