Echaskech are a British electronica / audio-visual act based in London. The band formed in 2004 and were originally a duo composed of Dom Hoare and Andy Gillham, who had previously worked together as a drum & bass DJ act touring with artists such as LTJ Bukem and Grooverider. Early in 2005 the music duo became a multimedia trio with the addition of visual artist Mach V, who provides visuals during live performances and whose prior work includes music festivals such as The Big Chill and a collaboration with Sounds from the Ground that exhibited at Tate Britain. Also in 2005 Echaskech performed along with Jon Hopkins at various events in London and as a result Jon introduced the band to Just Music who subsequently signed them.

Echaskech's eclectic style spans across the electronic music genre, as Ian Roullier from musicOMH says, "This is where Orbital, Brian Eno, The Radiophonic Workshop, Warp's Artificial Intelligence series from the early '90s and good old tuneful, contemporary, grimy dance music collide".