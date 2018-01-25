jennyleeJenny Lee Lindberg. Born 30 July 1981
Jennifer "Jenny" Lee Lindberg (born July 30, 1981) is an American musician, singer-songwriter and record producer, best known as the bassist of the indie rock band Warpaint. In 2015, Lindberg released her first solo album, under the name "Jennylee".
Never
Never
Never
Last played on
Boom Boom
Boom Boom
Boom Boom
Last played on
Offerings
Offerings
Offerings
Last played on
Riot
Riot
Riot
Last played on
