Charles Otto Puth Jr. (born December 2, 1991) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. His initial exposure came through the viral success of his song videos uploaded to YouTube.

"See You Again" was released as Puth's debut single in 2015, which he co-wrote, co-produced, and performed with Wiz Khalifa for the Furious 7 soundtrack as a tribute to Paul Walker. It peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 for 12 non-consecutive weeks. After the success of "See You Again", he gained worldwide recognition for multiple subsequent releases, including his debut single "Marvin Gaye", which featured American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor. The song topped charts in New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Puth's debut studio album, Nine Track Mind, was released in January 2016, and was preceded by the singles "One Call Away" and "We Don't Talk Anymore", which peaked at number 12 and number nine, respectively on the US Billboard Hot 100. In 2017, he released two songs, "Attention" and "How Long" from his second studio album, Voicenotes, with the former peaking at number five on Billboard Hot 100.