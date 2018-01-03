Charlie Puth Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Otto Puth Jr. (born December 2, 1991) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. His initial exposure came through the viral success of his song videos uploaded to YouTube.
"See You Again" was released as Puth's debut single in 2015, which he co-wrote, co-produced, and performed with Wiz Khalifa for the Furious 7 soundtrack as a tribute to Paul Walker. It peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 for 12 non-consecutive weeks. After the success of "See You Again", he gained worldwide recognition for multiple subsequent releases, including his debut single "Marvin Gaye", which featured American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor. The song topped charts in New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.
Puth's debut studio album, Nine Track Mind, was released in January 2016, and was preceded by the singles "One Call Away" and "We Don't Talk Anymore", which peaked at number 12 and number nine, respectively on the US Billboard Hot 100. In 2017, he released two songs, "Attention" and "How Long" from his second studio album, Voicenotes, with the former peaking at number five on Billboard Hot 100.
- Dotty meets... Charlie Puthhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064ykg6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064ykg6.jpg2018-04-20T21:03:00.000ZDotty joins Charlie Puth in his LA studio for a fascinating insight how he creates musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p064yjjk
Dotty meets... Charlie Puth
- The Best Bits from Backstage at Sounds Like Friday Nighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx23w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qx23w.jpg2017-12-12T18:54:00.000ZSome of the Best Bits taken backstage at #SLFN featuring Sigrid, Liam Payne, Charlie Puth, Stereophonics, Mabel, Rita Ora and Royal Blood...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qwd3b
The Best Bits from Backstage at Sounds Like Friday Night
- How Charlie Puth writes his hits!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lw020.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lw020.jpg2017-11-02T18:54:00.000ZHear how he came up with 'Attention' and how he records and develops ideas on his phone.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05lvzf5
How Charlie Puth writes his hits!
- Charlie Puth's got beatboxing skillshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05llpz5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05llpz5.jpg2017-10-31T17:33:00.000ZBackstage at Sounds Like Friday Night.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05lllwy
Charlie Puth's got beatboxing skills
- How does Charlie Puth hit those high notes?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055d7y9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055d7y9.jpg2017-06-09T08:32:00.000ZCharlie joins Chris to talk about his vocal range and musical influences.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055d6yn
How does Charlie Puth hit those high notes?
- "It's like a superpower - it doesn't work on girls though" Charlie Puth demonstrates his perfect pitch on new single Attentionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03301jr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03301jr.jpg2017-04-22T10:26:00.000ZCharlie Puth phones Scott to preview his new song Attention on New Music Friday.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050tg4h
"It's like a superpower - it doesn't work on girls though" Charlie Puth demonstrates his perfect pitch on new single Attention
Charlie Puth Tracks
Sort by
Marvin Gaye (feat. Meghan Trainor)
How Long
We Don't Talk Anymore (feat. Selena Gomez)
Done For Me
One Call Away
See You Again (feat. Charlie Puth)
Attention
Done For Me
Latest Charlie Puth News
Charlie Puth Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Shawn Mendes
-
Shawn Mendes is concerned for Her Majesty's Birthday: "Hopefully the Queen is in a good spot!"
-
Shawn Mendes is performing at Biggest Weekend!
-
How did Big Weekend inspire Shawn Mendes to write a new song?
-
Meghan Trainor: "I love these new songs so much I just want them all to be heard"
-
Shawn Mendes - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
“This was a secret for a long time” - Shawn Mendes releases a brand new single
-
Bebe Rexha takes the 'What Would Britney Do?' test (and more!)
-
Shawn Mendes - Radio 1's Teen Awards 2016 Highlights
-
Shawn Mendes Sings Stitches Like You’ve Never Heard It Before