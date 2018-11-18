Gavin SutherlandUK folk rock artist, member of The Sutherland Brothers. Born 6 October 1951
Gavin Sutherland
1951-10-06
Gavin Sutherland Tracks
Men of Sherwood Forest (Overture)
Doreen Carwithen
An Impression on a Windy Day
Malcolm Sargent
Alice through the Looking Glass (Jabberwocky)
Alfred Reynolds
An English overture
Paul Lewis
The African Queen (1952): Queen's and Love Themes
Allan Gray
Tuba Concerto (1st mvt)
Edward Gregson
Wireless Connection
Gavin Sutherland
Alice through the Looking Glass (Ballet of the Talking Flowers)
Alfred Reynolds
A Carol Symphony
Victor Hely-Hutchinson
Christmas Rush for orchestra
RTE Concert Orchestra, Dublin, Matthew Curtis & Gavin Sutherland
Composer
Orchestra
Blueberry Wine
Gavin Sutherland
Peggy Told Me
Gavin Sutherland
Tarn Hows - A Cumbrian rhapsody
Maurice Johnstone
Carry On Theme
Bruce Montgomery
While I Live (1947) - The Dream of Olwen
Charles Williams, Valentina Lisitsa, BBC Concert Orchestra & Gavin Sutherland
Composer
CARRY ON MATRON (1972)
Eric Rogers
BOYS IN BROWN (1949) - Suite
Doreen Carwithen
CARRY ON DOCTOR (1967) - Suite
Eric Rogers
Wassail Dances
Philip Lane
Conductor
Suite of Scottish Dances
William Alwyn
Snowride
Angela Morley
Sailing
Iain Sutherland
Conductor
