Mike Mills
Mike Mills Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Edward Mills (born December 17, 1958) is an American multi-instrumentalist, singer, and composer who was a founding member of the alternative rock band R.E.M. Though known primarily as a bass guitarist, backing vocalist, and pianist, his musical repertoire also includes keyboards, guitar, and percussion instruments. He contributed to a majority of the band's musical compositions.
Mike Mills Performances & Interviews
- R.E.M. on meeting David Bowiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053577c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053577c.jpg2017-12-08T12:23:00.000Z"He did not stop talking for 3 hours."https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0532jx5
R.E.M. on meeting David Bowie
- Mike Mills of REM talks to Liz Kershawhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018pkw3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018pkw3.jpg2013-05-04T19:44:00.000ZLiz talks to Mike about the recording of their album Green on its 25th anniversary. She begins by asking him if he still lives in Athens, Georgia.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018lwy8
Mike Mills of REM talks to Liz Kershaw
Mike Mills Tracks
Sitting Still
Berry, Bill, Peter Buck, Mike Mills & R.E.M.
Sitting Still
Sitting Still
The Flowers of Guatemala
Berry, Bill, Peter Buck, Mike Mills & R.E.M.
The Flowers of Guatemala
The Flowers of Guatemala
Mike Mills Links
