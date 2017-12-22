RashaSudanese singer and percussionist. Born 1971
Rasha
1971
Rasha (born 1971 Khartoum, Sudan) is a Sudanese musical artist and actress known for her appearance in the movies The Sheik and I (2012) and Lush (1999).
