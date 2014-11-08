PHOXFrom Baraboo, WI
PHOX
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p023b70l.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/525707c0-0538-4725-a54a-43a988eaea8e
PHOX Biography (Wikipedia)
PHOX was an American six-piece alternative folk / indie pop band from Baraboo, Wisconsin. PHOX's self-titled debut LP was released on June 24, 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
PHOX Tracks
Sort by
1936
PHOX
1936
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023b715.jpglink
1936
Last played on
Laura
PHOX
Laura
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023b715.jpglink
Laura
Last played on
Kingfisher (Live In Session)
PHOX
Kingfisher (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023b715.jpglink
Kingfisher (Live In Session)
Last played on
Shrinking Violets
PHOX
Shrinking Violets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023b715.jpglink
Shrinking Violets
Last played on
Kingfisher
PHOX
Kingfisher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023b6ch.jpglink
Kingfisher
Last played on
Slow Motion
PHOX
Slow Motion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022hl3j.jpglink
Slow Motion
Last played on
PHOX Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist