David HirschfelderBorn 18 November 1960
David Hirschfelder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960-11-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5254cd9f-4684-4a5a-8644-08c2567a1bb2
David Hirschfelder Biography (Wikipedia)
David Hirschfelder (born 18 November 1960, Ballarat, Victoria) is an Australian musician, film score composer and performer. As a musician he has been a member of Little River Band and John Farnham Band. He has composed film scores for Strictly Ballroom (1992), Shine (1996), Sliding Doors (1998), Elizabeth (1998), Hanging Up (2000), Australia (2008), and Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole (2010).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Hirschfelder Tracks
Sort by
La Cumparsita/Tango Please (Medley) (Album Version)
David Hirschfelder
La Cumparsita/Tango Please (Medley) (Album Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scott & Fran's Paso Doble
David Hirschfelder
Scott & Fran's Paso Doble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nr8rc.jpglink
Scott & Fran's Paso Doble
Last played on
Soundtrack of The Water Diviner
David Hirschfelder
Soundtrack of The Water Diviner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soundtrack of The Water Diviner
Last played on
Scott & Fran’s Paso Doble
David Hirschfelder
Scott & Fran’s Paso Doble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scott & Fran’s Paso Doble
With the help of God, Shine
David Hirschfelder
With the help of God, Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With the help of God, Shine
Orchestra
End Titles
David Hirschfelder
End Titles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End Titles
Love is my alibi
David Hirschfelder
Love is my alibi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love is my alibi
Singer
David Hirschfelder and The Bogo Pogo Orchestra - The Blue Danube
David Hirschfelder and The Bogo Pogo Orchestra
David Hirschfelder and The Bogo Pogo Orchestra - The Blue Danube
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
David Hirschfelder and The Bogo Pogo Orchestra - The Blue Danube
Performer
Last played on
David Hirschfelder Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist