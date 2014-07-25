SaigonUS rapper. Born 1 June 1977
Saigon
1977-06-01
Saigon Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Daniel Carenard (born July 13, 1977), better known by his stage name Saigon, is an American rapper and actor. After years of delay due to former record label interference, his album The Greatest Story Never Told was released on Suburban Noize Records. He is also known for his appearances on the HBO television series Entourage.
Saigon Tracks
Workinonit
J Dilla
Greatest Story Ever Told
Saigon
Women Are The New Dogs
Saigon
Another Man Down
Saigon
Bring Me Down (Part 2)
Saigon
Come On Baby (Featuring Swizz Beats)
Saigon
Clap (Feat. Faith Evans)
Saigon
Radio
Saigon
Come On Baby
Saigon
Its Cold
Saigon
The Rules
Saigon
