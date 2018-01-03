Kranium
1985
Lifestyle
Kranium
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Something To Hold Onto
Kranium
Something To Hold Onto
Something To Hold Onto
Nobody Has to Know (Major Lazer x Kickraux remix) (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Kranium
Nobody Has to Know (Major Lazer x Kickraux remix) (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Nobody Has to Know (Major Lazer x Kickraux remix) (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
I Know There's Gonna Be Good Times (Dre Skull Remix) (feat. Popcaan, Konshens, Kranium & Agent Sasco)
Jamie xx
I Know There's Gonna Be Good Times (Dre Skull Remix) (feat. Popcaan, Konshens, Kranium & Agent Sasco)
I Know There's Gonna Be Good Times (Dre Skull Remix) (feat. Popcaan, Konshens, Kranium & Agent Sasco)
Nobody Has To Know
Kranium
Nobody Has To Know
Nobody Has To Know
Sorry (remix)
Kranium
Sorry (remix)
Sorry (remix)
Nobody Has To Know (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Kranium
Nobody Has To Know (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Nobody Has To Know (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Stamina
Kranium
Stamina
Stamina
Performer
Nobody Has To Know (Show Me Remix)
Kranium
Nobody Has To Know (Show Me Remix)
Nobody Has To Know (Show Me Remix)
What We Need
Kranium
What We Need
What We Need
Performer
Nobody Has To Know (Gostan Radio Edit)
Kranium
Nobody Has To Know (Gostan Radio Edit)
Nobody Has To Know (Gostan Radio Edit)
I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times) (Dre Skull Remix) (feat. Popcaan, Kranium, Konshens & Young Thug)
Jamie xx
I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times) (Dre Skull Remix) (feat. Popcaan, Kranium, Konshens & Young Thug)
I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times) (Dre Skull Remix) (feat. Popcaan, Kranium, Konshens & Young Thug)
Stamina (Hot Shot Tagged)
Kranium
Stamina (Hot Shot Tagged)
Give a ****
Kranium
Give a ****
Give a ****
Lifestyle (Chromatic Dub Mix)
Kranium
Lifestyle (Chromatic Dub Mix)
Draw Me Out
Kranium
Draw Me Out
Draw Me Out
Performer
NOTICE YOU
Kranium
NOTICE YOU
NOTICE YOU
Performer
Overrated (feat. Kranium & Shaggy)
Ricky Blaze
Overrated (feat. Kranium & Shaggy)
Overrated (feat. Kranium & Shaggy)
Reputation
Kranium
Reputation
Reputation
