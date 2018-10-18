Corey ReynoldsBorn 3 July 1974
Corey Reynolds
1974-07-03
Corey Reynolds Biography
Corey Reynolds is an American musical theatre, television, and film actor known for originating the role of Seaweed in the Broadway adaptation of Hairspray, and for the TNT crime show The Closer.
Without Love
Corey Reynolds
Without Love
Without Love
