L'Arpeggiata is a European early music group led by Christina Pluhar, and founded by her in 2000. The group has presented both traditional early music and also several collaged and themed performances and recordings.

The group focuses on Italian, French and English music from the 17th century. In their music, they often use instrumental improvisations, in which they work together not only with baroque musicians, but also with jazz musicians.

Regular members of the group are: