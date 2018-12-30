Ferde GroféBorn 27 March 1892. Died 3 April 1972
Ferde Grofé
1892-03-27
Ferde Grofé Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferde Grofé (March 27, 1892 – April 3, 1972) was an American composer, arranger, pianist and instrumentalist. During the 1920s and 1930s, he went by the name Ferdie Grofé.
Ferde Grofé Tracks
Mississippi Suite Huckleberry Finn
Ferde Grofé
Mississippi Suite Huckleberry Finn
Mississippi Suite Huckleberry Finn
Performer
Last played on
Mississippi Suite (Huckleberry Finn)
Ferde Grofé
Mississippi Suite (Huckleberry Finn)
Mississippi Suite (Huckleberry Finn)
Last played on
Sunrise (Grand Canyon Suite)
Ferde Grofé
Sunrise (Grand Canyon Suite)
Sunrise (Grand Canyon Suite)
Last played on
My Blue Heaven
Walter Donaldson
My Blue Heaven
My Blue Heaven
Last played on
Piano Concerto in Three Rhythms (3rd mvt)
Dana Suesse
Piano Concerto in Three Rhythms (3rd mvt)
Piano Concerto in Three Rhythms (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Grand Canyon Suite; 5. Cloudburst
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon Suite; 5. Cloudburst
Grand Canyon Suite; 5. Cloudburst
Last played on
The Man I Love
George Gershwin
The Man I Love
The Man I Love
Last played on
Piano Concerto in F (Jazz band version), 3rd mvt; Allegro
George Gershwin
Piano Concerto in F (Jazz band version), 3rd mvt; Allegro
Piano Concerto in F (Jazz band version), 3rd mvt; Allegro
Last played on
The Stand In (Hollywood Suite)
Ferde Grofé
The Stand In (Hollywood Suite)
The Stand In (Hollywood Suite)
Last played on
Grand Canyon Suite: Grand Canyon Suite: I. Sunrise
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon Suite: Grand Canyon Suite: I. Sunrise
Grand Canyon Suite: Grand Canyon Suite: I. Sunrise
Performer
Last played on
Piano concerto in F major (2nd mvt)
George Gershwin
Piano concerto in F major (2nd mvt)
Piano concerto in F major (2nd mvt)
Last played on
The Thunder of the Waters [Niagara Falls Suite]
Ferde Grofé
The Thunder of the Waters [Niagara Falls Suite]
The Thunder of the Waters [Niagara Falls Suite]
Last played on
The Painted Desert [Grand Canyon Suite]
Ferde Grofé
The Painted Desert [Grand Canyon Suite]
The Painted Desert [Grand Canyon Suite]
Last played on
Grand Canyon Suite: On The Trail (feat. Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Felix Slatkin)
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon Suite: On The Trail (feat. Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Felix Slatkin)
Grand Canyon Suite
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon Suite
Grand Canyon Suite
Last played on
Grand Canyon Suite
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon Suite
Grand Canyon Suite
Orchestra
Last played on
Cloudburst
Ferde Grofé
Cloudburst
Cloudburst
Performer
Last played on
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Last played on
Piano Concerto in F (jazz band version arr. Grofé): 3rd movement
George Gershwin
Piano Concerto in F (jazz band version arr. Grofé): 3rd movement
Piano Concerto in F (jazz band version arr. Grofé): 3rd movement
Last played on
Grand Canyon Suite – Cloudburst
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon Suite – Cloudburst
Grand Canyon Suite – Cloudburst
Last played on
Grand Canyon Suite
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon Suite
Grand Canyon Suite
Last played on
Grand Canyon Suite: v Cloudburst
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon Suite: v Cloudburst
Grand Canyon Suite: v Cloudburst
Orchestra
Last played on
Huckleberry Finn
Ferde Grofé
Huckleberry Finn
Huckleberry Finn
Last played on
Hudson River Suite
Ferde Grofé
Hudson River Suite
Hudson River Suite
Last played on
On the Trail (from the Grand Canyon Suite)
New York Philharmonic
On the Trail (from the Grand Canyon Suite)
On the Trail (from the Grand Canyon Suite)
Last played on
Grand Canyon suite: On the trail
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon suite: On the trail
Grand Canyon suite: On the trail
Last played on
Rhapsody In Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody In Blue
Rhapsody In Blue
Last played on
Huckleberry Finn [Mississippi Suite]
Ferde Grofé
Huckleberry Finn [Mississippi Suite]
Huckleberry Finn [Mississippi Suite]
Last played on
Mississippi Suite - Mardi Gras
Ferde Grofé
Mississippi Suite - Mardi Gras
Mississippi Suite - Mardi Gras
Last played on
Grand Canyon
Ferde Grofé
Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon
Last played on
Cloudburst, Grand Canyon Suite
Ferde Grofé
Cloudburst, Grand Canyon Suite
Cloudburst, Grand Canyon Suite
Last played on
