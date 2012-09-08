Adam Kidd Drucker (born April 21, 1977), better known by his stage name Doseone (sometimes stylized as Dose One), is an American rapper and record producer. He is a co-founder of Anticon. He has also been a member of numerous groups, including Deep Puddle Dynamics, Greenthink, Clouddead, Themselves, Subtle, 13 & God, Go Dark, Nevermen, and A7pha.