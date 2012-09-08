doseoneBorn 21 April 1977
doseone
1977-04-21
doseone Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Kidd Drucker (born April 21, 1977), better known by his stage name Doseone (sometimes stylized as Dose One), is an American rapper and record producer. He is a co-founder of Anticon. He has also been a member of numerous groups, including Deep Puddle Dynamics, Greenthink, Clouddead, Themselves, Subtle, 13 & God, Go Dark, Nevermen, and A7pha.
doseone Tracks
Unknown (at Sonar 2005)
doseone
Unknown (at Sonar 2005)
Unknown (at Sonar 2005)
