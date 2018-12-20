Rina SawayamaBorn 8 August 1990
Rina Sawayama
1990-08-08
Biography
Rina Sawayama (born 16 August 1990) is a Japanese-born singer-songwriter and model. Born in Japan, she was raised from a young age in London, where she currently resides. Her debut mini-album, Rina, was released in 2017.
Flicker
Cherry (Ryan Hemsworth Remix)
Cherry
Tunnel Vision
Cyber Stockholm Syndrome
