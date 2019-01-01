Artem Stoliarov (Russian: Артём Столяро́в; born 28 September 1989), known professionally as Arty (stylized as ARTY) and Alpha 9, is a Russian musician, producer and DJ. He has collaborated with Armin van Buuren, Above & Beyond, BT, Paul van Dyk, Mat Zo, OneRepublic and Matisse & Sadko. His debut album, Glorious (2015), peaked at number 14 on the US Dance/Electronic Albums charts.