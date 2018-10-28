Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (born 28 January 1988), known by his stage name AKA, is a South African rapper, record producer, songwriter and businessman.

In 2011 AKA's song "Victory Lap" won Channel O's Most Gifted Hip-Hop Video at the 7th annual Channel O Music Video Awards and at the 18th South African Music Awards AKA was awarded Male Artist of the Year and Best Street Urban Music Album. AKA has opened for , Ed Sheeran, A-Reece, 2 Chainz on their South African tours. He has won many awards including "Best Street Urban Music Album" and "Male Artist of the Year" at the 18th South African Music Awards (SAMA)

In late 2014 rapper AKA signed a multi-album deal with Sony Music through its new local urban label Sound African recordings. Then executive head of A&R for Sony, Zakes Bantwini made the announcement through their platform. ‘We’re excited to add AKA's illustrious career to our stable. We are excited about AKA's growth prospects in Africa and beyond.’ The Sony Music/AKA partnership is the key catalyst to change the business and face of Music across Africa, especially in the key areas of quality, distribution and content management’.