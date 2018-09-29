Thomas Adrian Sands (born August 27, 1937) is an American pop music singer and actor. Working in show business as early as 1949, Sands became an overnight sensation and instant teen idol when he appeared on Kraft Television Theater in January 1957 as "The Singin' Idol". The song from the show, "Teen-Age Crush", reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on Cashbox.