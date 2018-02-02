White Hills is an American psychedelic rock band that was formed in 2003 in New York City. Founding members Dave W. (guitar & vocals) and Ego Sensation (bass & vocals) have been the only constant members.

They are known for being one of the most prolific bands of their generation, recording over 40 separate releases including 7 full-length studio albums. Their music strikes “a riveting balance between heaviness and ethereality” combining elements of krautrock, post-punk, art rock, goth, psychedelic rock, metal, stoner rock, ambient and experimental music. They are often compared to Iggy Pop and the Stooges, Pink Floyd, Hawkwind, MC5 and Spiritualized.