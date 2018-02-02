White HillsFormed 2005
White Hills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/524718e3-ff02-489a-a131-753dc2f9cb9d
White Hills Biography (Wikipedia)
White Hills is an American psychedelic rock band that was formed in 2003 in New York City. Founding members Dave W. (guitar & vocals) and Ego Sensation (bass & vocals) have been the only constant members.
They are known for being one of the most prolific bands of their generation, recording over 40 separate releases including 7 full-length studio albums. Their music strikes “a riveting balance between heaviness and ethereality” combining elements of krautrock, post-punk, art rock, goth, psychedelic rock, metal, stoner rock, ambient and experimental music. They are often compared to Iggy Pop and the Stooges, Pink Floyd, Hawkwind, MC5 and Spiritualized.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
White Hills Tracks
Sort by
No Will
White Hills
No Will
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Will
Last played on
Run-A-Round
Gnod
Run-A-Round
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run-A-Round
Last played on
Circulating
White Hills
Circulating
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Circulating
Last played on
Wanderlust
White Hills
Wanderlust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanderlust
Last played on
I Remain In
White Hills
I Remain In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Remain In
Last played on
£SD Or USB
White Hills
£SD Or USB
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
£SD Or USB
Last played on
Life Is Upon You
White Hills
Life Is Upon You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Is Upon You
Last played on
Somewhere Along The Way
White Hills
Somewhere Along The Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere Along The Way
Last played on
Spirit Of Exile
White Hills
Spirit Of Exile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spirit Of Exile
Last played on
Forever In Space (Enlightened)
White Hills
Forever In Space (Enlightened)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mist (Winter)
White Hills
Mist (Winter)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mist (Winter)
Last played on
In Your Room
White Hills
In Your Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Your Room
Last played on
The Condition of Nothing
White Hills
The Condition of Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Condition of Nothing
Last played on
Monument
White Hills
Monument
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monument
Last played on
Upon Arrival
White Hills
Upon Arrival
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Upon Arrival
Last played on
Playlists featuring White Hills
White Hills Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist