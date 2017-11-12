John Ward17th century composer. Born 29 April 1571. Died 1638
John Ward
1571-05-09
John Ward Biography (Wikipedia)
John Ward (1590–1638) was an English composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Ward Tracks
Fantasia à 4 No 6
John Ward
Fantasia à 4 No 6
Fantasia à 4 No 6
Yarmouth
John Ward
Yarmouth
Yarmouth
My breast I'll set
John Ward
My breast I'll set
My breast I'll set
If The Deep Sighs
John Ward & I Fagiolini
If The Deep Sighs
If The Deep Sighs
Composer
Retire, my troubled soul for 6 voices [1613]
John Ward
Retire, my troubled soul for 6 voices [1613]
Retire, my troubled soul for 6 voices [1613]
Fantasia
John Ward
Fantasia
Fantasia
Weep forth your tears
John Ward
Weep forth your tears
Weep forth your tears
No object dearer
John Ward
No object dearer
No object dearer
Come Sable Night
John Ward
Come Sable Night
Come Sable Night
Fantasia No 2 a6
John Ward
Fantasia No 2 a6
Fantasia No 2 a6
First Set of English Madrigals – XVIII Upon a bank of roses
John Ward
First Set of English Madrigals – XVIII Upon a bank of roses
First Set of English Madrigals – XVIII Upon a bank of roses
My true love hath my heart
John Ward
My true love hath my heart
My true love hath my heart
Hope of my Heart
John Ward
Hope of my Heart
Hope of my Heart
Love is a dainty
John Ward
Love is a dainty
Love is a dainty
Fantasia No. 11 a5 Cor Mio
John Ward
Fantasia No. 11 a5 Cor Mio
Fantasia No. 11 a5 Cor Mio
In Nomine No.1 a6
John Ward
In Nomine No.1 a6
In Nomine No.1 a6
Die not fond man
John Ward
Die not fond man
Die not fond man
John Ward Links
