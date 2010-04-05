Landmine MarathonThrash metal from Phoenix, Arizona. Formed 2004
Landmine Marathon
2004
Landmine Marathon Biography (Wikipedia)
Landmine Marathon is an American death metal band from Phoenix, Arizona. Formed in 2004, the band was signed to Prosthetic Records, with Deep Six Records exclusively releasing the vinyl versions of their albums.
Landmine Marathon Tracks
Chained By The Same Fate
