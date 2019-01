Stéphane better known by his stage name Damn Kids, is a Canadian electronic music producer and performer based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Damn Kids produces a variety of genres that are mainly categorized under electronica, bass music, and trap. Along with original productions, Damn Kids has also remixed artists such as Pleasurekraft, Mark Knight, and Green Velvet.

