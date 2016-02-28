Yung6ixBorn 8 July 1989
Yung6ix
1989-07-08
Onome Onokohwomo (born 8 July 1989), better known by his stage name Yung6ix, is a Nigerian hip hop recording artist.
Follow Me Vs Favor
Yung6ix
Follow Me Vs Favor
Follow Me Vs Favor
With You (feat. Yung6ix)
LK Kuddy
With You (feat. Yung6ix)
With You (feat. Yung6ix)
