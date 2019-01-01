Enrico Cannio (Naples, 1874 - Naples, 1949) was an Italian musician and composer. He initially received a diploma in piano to become an orchestra conductor; he spent his whole life in Naples, and during his career he worked at three singing schools in the city. He also led three local theater orchestras, at the Eden, the Umberto, and the Trianon. He wrote for the majority of local song publishers, and collaborated with artists such as Libero Bovio, Ernesto Murolo, and Aniello Califano. His most popular song, to a text by Califano, was "'O surdato 'nnammurato", published in 1915. Among his other popular songs, to texts or Libero Bovio, were "A serenata 'e Pulecenella", "Tarantella luciana" and "Carufanella".