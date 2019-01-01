Linda CreedBorn 6 December 1948. Died 10 April 1986
Linda Creed
1948-12-06
Linda Creed Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda Diane Creed (December 6, 1948 – April 10, 1986), also known by her married name Linda Epstein, was an American singer-songwriter and lyricist who teamed up with songwriter-producer Thom Bell to produce some of the most successful Philadelphia soul groups of the 1970s.
