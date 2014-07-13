Sir Cecil Spring-RiceBorn 27 February 1859. Died 14 February 1918
Sir Cecil Spring-Rice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1859-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/523892de-d278-4c76-9529-f95e35e01931
Sir Cecil Spring-Rice Tracks
Sort by
I Vow To Thee, My Country
Laura Wright
I Vow To Thee, My Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255ty7.jpglink
I Vow To Thee, My Country
Last played on
I Vow to Thee My Country
Cecil Spring-Rice
I Vow to Thee My Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Vow to Thee My Country
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist