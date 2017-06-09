Cedric Myton (born 1947 in Old Harbour, Jamaica), is a Reggae musician and Rastafarian. Cedric Myton began his singing career with the group The Bell Stars, who recorded one single 45" "over and over", the record was a minor success. This record was released in 1967. Alongside Lincoln Thompson, "preps" Lewis, and Devon Russell, Cedric Myton formed "The Tartans" in 1968, the group released many 45" singles, and had early success in 1969 with the hit 45 "Dance All Night". After a couple of years The Tartans disbanded, and Myton alongside Lincoln "Prince" Thompson, formed "The Royal Rasses". Cedric Myton spent almost 3 years alongside Thompson, writing the tracks which would constitute the Royal Rasses album "Humanity". Cedric Myton also sang on every track on the album "Humanity". This album was a big success, although Cedric Myton left The Royal Rasses shortly after the release of "Humanity", his beautiful falsetto tones on every track, undoubtedly brought many fans to the attention of "The Royal Rasses" and the band continued without Cedric Myton, who went on to form "The Congos", alongside Roydel Johnson, who had a rich "tenor" and Watty Burnett who provided a "Deep Barritone", which combined with Cedric Mytons rich "Falsetto" anchored The Congos, whose music is easily distinguishable and highly regarded in not just reggae circles but worldwide.