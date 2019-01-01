Gildas Arzel (born in Alsace on 21 January 1961) is a French singer, songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist musician including guitar. In addition to his solo career, he has been in musical formations like in duo Die Form with Erick Benzi with a mix of electro-industrial, gothic and techno sounds and later in musical formation Canada (formed with Erick Benzi, Jacques Veneruso and Gwenn Arzel) and since 2007 in El Club formed with Erick Benzi, Michael Jones and Christian Ségure.

He started his solo career with an eclectic mix of Irish and Scottish folk, cajun music, blues, rock, Celtic music and ethnic music. He has written a great number of successful songs and notable collaborations with Céline Dion, Johnny Hallyday, Roch Voisine, Jean-Jacques Goldman, Carole Fredericks, Michael Jones, Maurane, Nanette Workman, Florent Pagny, Yannick Noah, France D'Amour, J.A.H.O. etc. Céline Dion's album 1 fille & 4 types included Jean-Jacques Goldman, Erick Benzi, Jacques Veneruso and Gildas Arzel. Roch Voisine's famous Acadian tune hit "Jean Johnny Jean" is written by Arzel. Arzel has also composed a number of film soundtracks.