Maura O’Connell Biography (Wikipedia)
Maura O'Connell (born 16 September 1958) is an Irish singer and actress. She is known for her contemporary interpretations of Irish folk songs, strongly influenced by American country music.
Crazy Love
Maura O'Connell
Crazy Love
Crazy Love
Down Where The Drunkards Roll
Maura O'Connell
Down Where The Drunkards Roll
My Irish Molly-O (feat. Maura O'Connell)
De Dannan
My Irish Molly-O (feat. Maura O’Connell)
My Irish Molly-O (feat. Maura O’Connell)
So Here's To You
Michelle Burke
So Here's To You
So Here's To You
Dun Do Shuil
Maura O'Connell
Dun Do Shuil
Dun Do Shuil
Summerfly
Maura O'Connell
Summerfly
Summerfly
TROUBLE IN THE FIELDS
Maura O'Connell
TROUBLE IN THE FIELDS
TROUBLE IN THE FIELDS
It's A Beautiful Life
Jerry Douglas
It's A Beautiful Life
It's A Beautiful Life
Down By The Salley Gardens
Maura O'Connell
Down By The Salley Gardens
Down By The Salley Gardens
THE BLUE TRAIN
James Grant
THE BLUE TRAIN
THE BLUE TRAIN
Western Highway
Maura O'Connell
Western Highway
Western Highway
This Town Can't Get Over You
Maura O'Connell
This Town Can't Get Over You
Blue Chalk
Maura O'Connell
Blue Chalk
Blue Chalk
The Bright Blue Rose
Maura O'Connell
The Bright Blue Rose
The Bright Blue Rose
Evangeline
James Grant
Evangeline
Evangeline
Down The Moor
Maura O'Connell
Down The Moor
Down The Moor
Trouble in the Fields
Nanci Griffith
Trouble in the Fields
Trouble in the Fields
A Far Cry
Maura O'Connell
A Far Cry
A Far Cry
Feet Of A Dancer
Maura O'Connell
Feet Of A Dancer
Feet Of A Dancer
SALLY GARDENS
Maura O'Connell
SALLY GARDENS
SALLY GARDENS
Love Divine
Maura O'Connell
Love Divine
Love Divine
Sleepy Eyed Boy
Maura O'Connell
Sleepy Eyed Boy
Sleepy Eyed Boy
Every River
Maura O'Connell
Every River
Every River
The Rose of Roscrae
Maura O'Connell
The Rose of Roscrae
Poor Man's House
Maura O'Connell
Poor Man's House
Poor Man's House
Living In These Troubled Times
Maura O'Connell
Living In These Troubled Times
It Don't Bring You
Maura O'Connell
It Don't Bring You
It Don't Bring You
Shotgun Down the Avalanche
Maura O'Connell
Shotgun Down the Avalanche
Blue Train
Maura O'Connell
Blue Train
Blue Train
