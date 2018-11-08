Radek BaborákBorn 11 March 1976
Radek Baborák
Radek Baborák (born 11 March 1976 in Pardubice, Czechoslovakia) is a Czech player of the French horn.
Concerto for Horn, Timpani and Strings in D major
František Xaver Pokorný
Concerto for Horn, Timpani and Strings in D major
Concerto for Horn, Timpani and Strings in D major
Concerto for horn and orchestra (C. 38) in D minor
Antonio Rosetti
Concerto for horn and orchestra (C. 38) in D minor
Concerto for horn and orchestra (C. 38) in D minor
Elegy (Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings)
Benjamin Britten
Elegy (Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings)
Elegy (Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings)
Horn Quintet K. 407
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Quintet K. 407
Horn Quintet K. 407
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra
Dame Ethel Smyth
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra
Conductor
Hymn, Sonnet and Epilogue, from Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings
Benjamin Britten
Hymn, Sonnet and Epilogue, from Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings
Hymn, Sonnet and Epilogue, from Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings
Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major K.417 with Radek Barborak, horn (feat. Radek Baborák)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major K.417 with Radek Barborak, horn (feat. Radek Baborák)
