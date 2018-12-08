Howie BBorn 2 March 1963
Howard Bernstein (born 18 April 1963, Glasgow, Scotland), professionally known as Howie B, is Scottish musician and producer, who has worked with artists including: Björk, U2, Robbie Robertson, Elisa, Tricky, Mukul Deora and The Gift.
Howie B Tracks
The Old Boys (feat. Shaun Ryder)
A Letter To Space
Duet
Eight Lines (Howie B Remix)
In my soul kingdom
Summers Flower
Authentication
Down With The Dawn
Angels Go Bald Too
