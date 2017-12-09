Eileen Hulse
Concerto for coloratura soprano and orchestra, Op 82
Reinhold Moritzevich Glière
Last played on
Sing, Ariel
Alexander Goehr
Last played on
Concerto for coloratura soprano and orchestra
Reinhold Moritzevich Glière
Last played on
The Turn of the screw - chamber opera Op.54
Benjamin Britten
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1997-07-27T11:11:10
27
Jul
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 11
Proms 1994: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-22T11:11:10
22
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 45
Proms 1989: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1989-07-31T11:11:10
31
Jul
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 12
