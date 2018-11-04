The Kinleys
The Kinleys were an American country music duo composed of identical twin sisters Heather and Jennifer Kinley (born November 5, 1970). Between 1997 and 2000, they recorded two albums for Epic Records (1997's Just Between You and Me and 2000's II). The duo charted eight entries on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts in this timespan, including the No. 7 "Please", their debut single. Another one of their songs, "Somebody's Out There Watching", was featured in the soundtrack to the television series Touched by an Angel. After quitting their label in 2000 due to dissatisfaction with touring, the duo released one last album in 2004 before disbanding.
