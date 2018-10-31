Carl TausigBorn 4 November 1841. Died 17 July 1871
Carl Tausig
1841-11-04
Carl Tausig Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl (or Karl) Tausig (4 November 1841 – 17 July 1871) was a Polish virtuoso pianist, arranger and composer. He is generally accepted as Franz Liszt's most esteemed pupil, and one of the greatest pianists of all time.
The Ghost Ship, Op 1b
The Ghost Ship, Op 1b
Last played on
Last played on
Sonata in D minor Kk 9 'Pastorale'
Domenico Scarlatti
Sonata in D minor Kk 9 'Pastorale'
Last played on
Last played on
Sonata in C K.487
Sonata in C K.487
Performer
Performer
Last played on
Nouvelle Soirees de Vienne Nos. 1&2
Nouvelle Soirees de Vienne Nos. 1&2
5 Valses-caprices d'apres Johann Strauss II for piano
5 Valses-caprices d'apres Johann Strauss II for piano
Past BBC Events
Proms 1904: Prom 47
Queen's Hall
1904-09-29T11:43:07
29
Sep
1904
Proms 1904: Prom 47
Queen's Hall
Proms 1898: Prom 30
Queen's Hall
1898-09-30T11:43:07
30
Sep
1898
Proms 1898: Prom 30
Queen's Hall
