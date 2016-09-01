Conner Reeves (born 8 April 1972) is an English singer and songwriter. He is best known for his 1997 album Earthbound which was released on Colin Lester's and Ian McAndrew's Wildstar label.

Reeves scored five Top 40 singles in the UK Singles Chart, was nominated for a Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act in the 1998 Brit Awards. He performed as support act for many singers, including Whitney Houston on her European tour in 1998. After breaking with Wildstar Records, Reeves focused on writing songs for other artists like Artful Dodger, Joss Stone,Sami YusufJoe CockerTina Turner amongst many others..He gave his song "As Love Is My Witness" to the Irish pop band Westlife for their album Where We Are.

In November 2005, he released the critically acclaimed EP Welcome to the Future through Still Waters Recordings.

On 17 March 2007, a song he wrote titled "I Can", performed by former East 17 singer Brian Harvey, participated in the United Kingdom's national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest. He co-wrote the tracks "Mouth to Mouth" and "Porcelain" with X Factor winner Matt Cardle on his 2013 album Porcelain, as well as being credited with backing vocals and keyboards. After spending a couple of years writing and performing in South West France,he returned to London in 2016 where he now continues to write for various UK and International projects as well as working towards releasing new material as Artist in his own right..