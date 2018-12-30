Hugo MontenegroBorn 2 September 1925. Died 6 February 1981
Hugo Montenegro
1925-09-02
Hugo Montenegro Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugo Mario Montenegro (September 2, 1925 – February 6, 1981) was an American orchestra leader and composer of film soundtracks. His best known work is derived from interpretations of the music from Spaghetti Westerns, especially his cover version of Ennio Morricone's main theme from the 1966 film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. He composed the musical score for the 1969 Western Charro! which starred Elvis Presley.
Hugo Montenegro Tracks
La Panse
The Good The Bad & The Ugly
The Good The Bad And The Ugly
Sherry
Theme From The Good The Bad And The Ugly
MacArthur Park (Allegro Port III)
Patricia
I Dream of Jennie
In The Hall Of The Mountain King
